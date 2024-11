Shelter Me: Meet Star!

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we feature Star from Harley's Haven in Bucks County.

Star is an eight-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix puppy who loves everyone she meets.

Star is great with people, loves snuggles and is great with other dogs. Cecily Tynan introduces us to this "Star" pup.