Caught on video: Teen shot during attempted robbery in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 17-year-old male during a possible attempted robbery in West Philadelphia.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the LukOil gas station, which is located where Baltimore Avenue intersects with 58th St. and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Action News obtained surveillance video showing the shooter firing several shots behind the gas station.

Police said the gunman approached a car, where the 17-year-old and another person were sitting.

"It appears it was an attempted robbery," said Inspector Micheal Gormley, with Philadelphia police. "The offender approached the vehicle in which the complainant was sitting, shot through the vehicle and shot the male in the rear shoulder."

Police said the shooter shot out the back window of the car the victim was in as it sped away.

The Action Cam was there at 50th and Baltimore Avenue, where police said the car stopped after being struck by gunfire at the gas station several blocks away.

Officers took the injured 17-year-old to the hospital.

Right now, police are working on getting a better description of the shooter's vehicle and have a limited description so far.

"The vehicle we're looking for in reference to the shooting is a dark-colored SUV that was traveling eastbound on Baltimore Avenue," said Gormley.

Investigators said they're checking for more surveillance video, and said the injured teen is stable.