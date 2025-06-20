Shooting investigation underway in Norristown, Montgomery County

Police could be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Police could be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Police could be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Police could be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police could be seen looking for evidence at the scene of a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

They set up a crime scene on the unit block of West Main Street at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of numerous gunshots in the area and found a victim on the street.

That victim was rushed to the hospital.

Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene and are checking surveillance cameras in the area for clues.

Action News is checking on the victim's condition.

