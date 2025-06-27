Man hurt in shooting; bullets just miss father, daughter inside home in Philly's Frankford section

A gunman fired 12 shots in the Frankford section, leaving a man fighting for his life and just missing a father and his daughter inside a home.

A gunman fired 12 shots in the Frankford section, leaving a man fighting for his life and just missing a father and his daughter inside a home.

A gunman fired 12 shots in the Frankford section, leaving a man fighting for his life and just missing a father and his daughter inside a home.

A gunman fired 12 shots in the Frankford section, leaving a man fighting for his life and just missing a father and his daughter inside a home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman fired 12 shots in the Frankford section, leaving a man fighting for his life and just missing a father and his two-year-old daughter inside a home.

The shooting happened on the 4600 block of Tackawanna Street at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say three men confronted the 19-year-old victim in the street. One opened fire, shooting the victim in the back, groin and twice in the leg.

While investigating, detectives noticed that two of the bullets went into the window of a home and were lodged in a wall.

The father and child who were inside the home were not hurt.

