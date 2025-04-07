Shooting in Philadelphia's Eastwick section possibly stemmed from landlord-tenant dispute: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A landlord-tenant dispute in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood led to a shooting.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a 21-year-old at the scene with a gunshot wound to the ankle and eight other shell casings at the scene.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say officers had been called to the same location several times earlier in the evening for a disturbance between a landlord and a tenant.

Authorities told Action News they have a person of interest, but did not reveal whether that person is in custody.

