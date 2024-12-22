Shoppers search for last-minute, unique gifts for holiday season

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several shoppers spent their Saturday night buying last-minute Christmas gifts for those on the nice list.

"We found a few necklaces and clothes for everyone," said Stephanie Robinson from Havertown.

While Robinson and her twin sister browsed through the stores in Suburban Square in Ardmore, others continued their holiday tradition in Chestnut Hill.

"Quaint stores, friendly people, great food - just a wonderful place to visit," said Tina McDonald from Ambler.

"It feels like I'm in a Hallmark movie when I'm here," said Joshua Moore. "It's so picturesque, so Christmasy and there are so many cool shops as well."

Moore was sold on one-of-a-kind ornaments.

"The most Philly gift you can imagine -- a Philly ornament of a hoagie," said Moore.

Jimmy Nolen decided to spoil his sister this Christmas.

"I just really want to seem like a good sibling and my parents want to seem like good parents," said Nolen. "I made most of the recommendations, but you know, since I'm broke, I can't really act on that."

The owners of Artisans on the Avenue welcomed the influx of customers and sales this year.

"There were a lot of people, and I think they left happy with gifts that we wrap which they really appreciate," said Georgia Doyle who is a co-owner.

"It's the single brick-and-mortar stores that are not a chain," said Lisa Howe who is the other owner. "You're not going to find them in the malls. It's cute."

But beyond the loaded bags, this is what shoppers appreciate most about this season of giving.

"Can I just say everything?" said Nolen. "The atmosphere, the people, the mood, the ol' big red guy coming down the chimney."

"Love is in the air, and it's a wonderful thing in the City of Brotherly Love," said Tammy Harmar from Williamstown, New Jersey.