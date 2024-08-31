Investigation underway after shots fired inside Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital: Sources

Sources say once inside the emergency room, the patient got a hold of an officer's gun and started firing shots.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after shots were reportedly fired inside the emergency room at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Action News has learned.

According to sources, a Hi-Nella, New Jersey, police officer brought a patient to the hospital in Camden County just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

Sources say once inside the emergency room, the patient got a hold of an officer's gun and started firing shots.

Action News spoke with a man who says he's an employee of the hospital. He said he received text alert messages and an email from the hospital.

"It just said an all-clear for an active shooter alert. I didn't get any text message prior saying there was an active shooter," the man said.

Sources say no one was injured and the patient was subdued.

"I can't even imagine how this happened. Just being able to grab a holster of an officer's gun that simply and then being able to discharge it that fast is scary," the man said.

The employee we spoke with says while he wasn't working Saturday, he had concerns for his fellow employees who were at the hospital.

He also has safety concerns about what happens moving forward.

"Whether people realize it or not, the medical field is scary. We're there to take care of people and we kind of have to watch our own backs at the same time," the man said.

Action News reached out to both the hospital and authorities but we have not heard back at this time.

If you have any information, contact authorities as the investigation continues.