Should Congress Members trade stock?

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday on Inside Story, Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panelists start with the question ... "Should Congress Members be banned from trading stocks?" This as a Freshman Congressman representing Lackawanna County, PA made 2.69 million just this year. The discussion then turns to the on-again-off-again Trump Tariffs, the reaction from local politicians, how consumers feel about the economic uncertainty and what's on the minds of the Pennsylvania Swing Voters that voted for the current President. They move to discuss the SEPTA Fair hike, how it will impact the region, and if Harrisburg can ever unite to benefit the WHOLE Commonwealth. Plus ... is PA Treasurer (R) Stacy Garrity going to make a run for Governor in 2026? Get the Inside Story with Larry Platt, Dom Giordano, Rich Thau and Melissa Robbins.