Siblings run Philly fashion business inspired by their Brazilian heritage

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nicole and Jordan Haddad were cut from the same cloth, so it's no surprise they work so well together with their small clothing business, 'Lobo Mau'.

They can trace their small business aspirations back to their parents, who are Brazilian Jazz musicians.

The Haddads are repeat participants in the annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show, which will take place this year from November 15-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

