'Troll Trek' takes you on a hunt for public art in Burlington County

There's a treasure map of trolls hidden throughout Burlington County. And if you're up for the challenge, you can find them all.

There's a treasure map of trolls hidden throughout Burlington County. And if you're up for the challenge, you can find them all.

There's a treasure map of trolls hidden throughout Burlington County. And if you're up for the challenge, you can find them all.

There's a treasure map of trolls hidden throughout Burlington County. And if you're up for the challenge, you can find them all.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a treasure map of trolls hidden throughout Burlington County. And if you're up for the challenge, you can find them all.

It's a do-it-yourself activity called the 'Troll Trek.'

The idea was inspired by renowned artist Thomas Dambo's 'Big Rusty' in Hainesport. The 20-foot-tall sculpture was made using recycled materials.

Now, Big Rusty has 18 smaller troll friends scattered throughout the county. They are expected to stay in place until the end of the year, with some remaining even longer.

To learn more about how to participate in the 'Troll Trek,' visit the website.

ALSO WATCH: 93-year-old veteran videotapes sporting events for students in New Hope