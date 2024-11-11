Sisters of the Redeemer regrow farming tradition in Montgomery County

Sister Ana Dura is not just a woman of faith, but a woman who farms. She helped to regrow an old tradition at Redeemer Valley Farm.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Sisters of the Redeemer first planted a seed nearly a century ago, to use their land in Montgomery County as fertile ground to serve others.

And although their farming tradition waned over the many decades, today's generation of sisters have got it growing again.

They've established a garden and barn full of animals under the name 'Redeemer Valley Farm.' There, they grow food for the community, invite families to visit, and host farmer's markets.

The Redeemer Health organization also oversees Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Joseph Manor right around the corner from the farm.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website.

