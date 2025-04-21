Sisters star as pitcher-catcher-duo on softball field at Neumann University

They grew up playing softball together. Now, Olivia and Emily Ammon share the field as a pitcher & catcher at Neumann University.

They grew up playing softball together. Now, Olivia and Emily Ammon share the field as a pitcher & catcher at Neumann University.

They grew up playing softball together. Now, Olivia and Emily Ammon share the field as a pitcher & catcher at Neumann University.

They grew up playing softball together. Now, Olivia and Emily Ammon share the field as a pitcher & catcher at Neumann University.

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sisters Olivia and Emily Ammon grew up playing softball together. Now, the Lancaster County natives share the field as a pitcher & catcher at Neumann University.

This year, the eldest sister Olivia will graduate. That means it will be their last time playing the organized sport together for the foreseeable future.

Olivia plans to pursue a master's degree in sports business. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Emily, hopes to work in the sports communications industry.

Watch the video above to see what kind of bond they share on and off the field.

To learn more about athletics at Neumann University, visit their website.

RELATED: Talking parakeet helps Sisters of Saint Francis enjoy retirement