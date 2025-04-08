Talking parakeet helps Sisters of Saint Francis enjoy retirement

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia are living alongside what may be the most pious parakeet on the planet: a talking bird named "Francis" who learned everything he knows from them!

Francis and his partner, Claire, were first provided to the sisters as a gift by a priest during a retreat.

Now, the budgie parakeets are known to bring joy, comfort, and a sense of companionship to Sisters living at the Assisi House.

