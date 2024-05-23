Arson investigation underway at Philadelphia cheesesteak shop co-owned by convicted mob boss

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating an arson at a South Philadelphia restaurant co-owned by one of the city's most notorious convicted mobsters, Joey Merlino.

Police received a 911 call about a small fire at the location formerly known as Ace of Steaks on the 3000 block of South Broad Street.

A source told Action News investigators discovered multiple incendiary devices that had been tossed into the vestibule.

Merlino, the reputed boss of a Philadelphia crime family, posted on X in March that he was planning to open a new cheesesteak spot called Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks - a reference to his nickname.

It's unclear why the restaurant was targeted and the motive remains under investigation.