Snow collected from Lincoln Financial Field after Eagles' playoff win is now for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can own a 'cool' piece of Philadelphia Eagles playoff history.

Just don't let it get too warm.

The team has partnered with The Realest to sell 'commemorative snow' collected from the playing surface of Lincoln Financial Field after the Birds' victory in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday.

The snow was "carefully preserved and authenticated," the team said Wednesday.

The Eagles beat the Rams 28-22 in snowy conditions as a winter storm hit the Philadelphia region on game day.

"Following Sunday's win, snow from the field was collected by the Eagles' grounds crew under the supervision of The Realest's authentication partner, TRuEST, to ensure its certification as official game-day snow," the team said.

Snow falls as the Philadelphia Eagles line up for a tush push against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

The price for the pint of snow is $50, representing the 50 total points scored in the game.

The snow is limited to 100 units and will be available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis, the team said.

It will be shipped using dry ice to keep it from melting, and buyers are encouraged to "keep the container frozen to further preserve and maintain the snow's authentic state."

For more, visit TheRealest.com/Eagles.