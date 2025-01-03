Snow day traditions: Some myths and fun ideas to do with kids

Skeptics wonder though: are these snow myths tried and true?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Did you believe that you can manifest a snowstorm? If so, maybe some of you did, in fact, manifest the one that's coming to the Philadelphia region on Monday because -- for the first time in a long time -- we're expecting nearly half a foot of snow!

There are some rituals and superstitions that families have been trying for decades to bring on a snowstorm, and they're all pretty simple and fun for the kids.

Wearing your pajamas inside out apparently can help conjure up a snow day.

Putting a penny in the freezer is another Northwestern ritual for snow lovers.

There's no rhyme or reason why this works, just a generational ritual.

Also, falling asleep with a spoon under your pillow is meant to symbolize a shovel.

Some superstitions are weird, like dropping a few ice cubes in the toilet.

Others throw ice cubes in the front yard. So if you put 12 cubes out, you could get 12 inches of snow.

Another is to put a white crayon in the freezer.

Again, no method to the madness -- just magic.

But come Monday, get ready because snow will be here!

If you absolutely hate the snow and dread sledding down a fluffy snow-covered hill with your kids, then here are some fun indoor activities you can do with your little ones who love snow.

You could put toys in a container full of water and put them outside to freeze.

You could also let the kids go crazy with painting the snow. You just need food coloring, water and a spray bottle.

So whether or not you like the snow, at least there are some fun things to do!

