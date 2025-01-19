Snow totals: Here are the recent snowfall reports across the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.

Here are the recent snowfall reports from communities in our area from the National Weather Service as of Sunday afternoon:

04:20 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Norriton, PA 2.5 inches

04:15 pm EST - 1/19/2025 New Hanover Twp, PA 3.4 inches

04:15 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Whitehall Twp, PA 2.8 inches

04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Spring Twp, PA 3.8 inches

04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Lancaster, PA 2.5 inches

04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Martins Creek, PA 1.8 inches

03:59 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Califon, NJ 2 inches

03:53 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Randolph, NJ 2.5 inches

03:51 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Exton, PA 1 inches

03:50 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Wescosville, PA 2.4 inches

03:40 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Hudsondale, PA 2.8 inches

03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Rockhill Twp, PA 2.1 inches

03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Germansville, PA 1 inches

03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Coventry Twp, PA 1 inches

02:55 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Union Twp, PA 1.3 inches

02:51 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Byram Twp, NJ 2 inches

02:45 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Huffs Church, PA 1.5 inches

02:45 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Norristown, PA 1.1 inches

02:42 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Milford Twp, PA 1 inch

02:05 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Sparta, NJ 0.8 inches

02:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 1 ESE Fricks, PA 1.5 inches

01:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Reading Regional Airport, PA 0.4 inches

01:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Lehigh Valley In'tl Airport, PA 0.1 inches

For more on the current conditions and the latest forecast from AccuWeather, visit 6abc.com/Weather.