Snow totals: Here are the recent snowfall reports across the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.
Here are the recent snowfall reports from communities in our area from the National Weather Service as of Sunday afternoon:
04:20 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Norriton, PA 2.5 inches
04:15 pm EST - 1/19/2025 New Hanover Twp, PA 3.4 inches
04:15 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Whitehall Twp, PA 2.8 inches
04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Spring Twp, PA 3.8 inches
04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Lancaster, PA 2.5 inches
04:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Martins Creek, PA 1.8 inches
03:59 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Califon, NJ 2 inches
03:53 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Randolph, NJ 2.5 inches
03:51 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Exton, PA 1 inches
03:50 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Wescosville, PA 2.4 inches
03:40 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Hudsondale, PA 2.8 inches
03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Rockhill Twp, PA 2.1 inches
03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Germansville, PA 1 inches
03:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 East Coventry Twp, PA 1 inches
02:55 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Union Twp, PA 1.3 inches
02:51 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Byram Twp, NJ 2 inches
02:45 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Huffs Church, PA 1.5 inches
02:45 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Norristown, PA 1.1 inches
02:42 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Milford Twp, PA 1 inch
02:05 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Sparta, NJ 0.8 inches
02:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 1 ESE Fricks, PA 1.5 inches
01:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Reading Regional Airport, PA 0.4 inches
01:00 pm EST - 1/19/2025 Lehigh Valley In'tl Airport, PA 0.1 inches
