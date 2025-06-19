Sources: Ace Bailey cancels 76ers visit ahead of NBA draft

Former Rutgers star Ace Bailey has canceled a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

Bailey, the No. 3 prospect on ESPN's big board, was slated to fly to Philadelphia on Friday for dinner with the team's front office and a private workout, but elected to cancel Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

The 76ers own the No. 3 pick in Wednesday's draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Bailey's predraft strategy has perplexed NBA teams over the past month, as he is currently the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any clubs. He has declined invitations from multiple teams in his draft range, which is considered to be anywhere from No. 3 to No. 8.

Projected top-two picks Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper have each visited theDallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, owners of the draft's first two selections. VJ Edgecombe, ESPN's No. 4 prospect, has worked out for the 76ers and theWashington Wizards (picking No. 6) and is scheduled to visit the Charlotte Hornets(No. 4).

The Sixers have not ruled out selecting Bailey despite his refusal to visit, sources told ESPN. The team has scouted him extensively throughout the season since he plays at nearby Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, and interviewed him in Chicago at the NBA draft combine. The team will have final discussions on who to select in the coming week and is unlikely to move down in the draft order, sources said.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has selected several players in the past without the benefit of a private workout, includingTyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that it believes he is a top-three player in the draft, but also seeks a clear path to stardom, hoping to find a situation with ample minutes and usage to maximize his full potential. Should the 76ers, at No. 3, and Charlotte at No. 4, elect not to draft him, Bailey's camp has expressed the belief that teams such as the Wizards,New Orleans Pelicans, or Brooklyn Nets, picking No. 6, 7 and 8, will be aggressive looking to move up in the draft and select him.

Bailey is slated to be selected No. 6 in ESPN's latest mock draftreleased Tuesday by the Wizards after being projected second or third for the past 12 months.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.