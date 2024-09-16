South Jersey friends create inclusive eyewear brand Covry, aimed to fit any face shape

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Most things come in different shapes and sizes - dresses, jeans, belts, shoes - you name it, so why not eyewear?

Finding glasses that fit can be a struggle for some races and ethnicities due to the shape of their face, but now a South Jersey duo is aiming to make eyewear for everyone.

"All of our faces are so unique and beautiful and different and diverse," said Florence Shin, Covry Co-Founder. "But most of the industry was creating eyewear that was just one fit, one standard fit."

But as Shin and Athina Wang know, one size does not fit all.

"They're constantly sliding. They're sitting on your cheeks. When you smile, the frames go up," said Wang, Covry Co-Founder.

"They would leave these marks. They would fog up, so it's very uncomfortable," said Shin.

So, these two friends who grew up together in Cherry Hill, New Jersey decided to create their own glasses.

The duo launched Covry, headquartered in Mount Laurel, Burlington County in 2016.

"So we thought we were only going to do sunglasses, and we really liked the word Cove. Just felt very peaceful, calm and with the ocean and the sun," said Wang.

Their glasses have three design distinctions.

"One is the larger nose pads," said Shin.

Two is the reduced curvature of the frame.

"So that they're sitting more parallel with your face, instead of digging into your cheeks," Shin said.

And the third thing adding a narrower nose bridge.

"So that they are more snug on your nose and not sliding down."

They call it Elevated fit.

"Every single style that we release has gone through multiple iterations, like on different faces to make sure it's really comfortable first."

And understanding that fit issues are not limited to those of Asian descent. Covry is working to create inclusive eyewear that makes everyone feel great.

Covry has a brick and mortar store in Costa Mesa, California, but relies mostly on customers heading to their website. You can select five frames online as part of its home try-on program they ship right to you.

Customers can pick whatever they like and return the rest using the shipping label that's included.

The home try on program is $10, which goes toward your purchase if you decide to buy one of Covry's 80+ options.

The Covry glasses start at $105.

For more information, visit ShopCovry.com.