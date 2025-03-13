South Jersey mother, children among those hurt in Rt. 55 crash that killed 3 teens

The mother of five was waiting for help on Rt. 55 when her life changed in an instant.

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 36-year-old mother of five from South Jersey is fighting for her life after a multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 55 sent her and three of her children to the hospital on Sunday.

"We're all just stepping up," said Daryan Fennal, the victim's niece. "There are multiple family members in need, and we're all going to do any and everything we can to do our part," said Fennal.

The Delaney family Provided by family

Fennal said the Delaney family was driving to a park on Sunday afternoon when their minivan got a flat tire on Route 55 in Elk Township. The mother pulled over to the side of the road.

"(She) was waiting for her husband to arrive, and in an instant, everyone's lives can get flipped upside down," said Fennal.

New Jersey State Police said a Honda struck the back of another vehicle, lost control and then crashed into the minivan, causing it to overturn.

Police said the three teenagers in the Honda died.

Brenden Cary, who was driving the Honda, was killed, along with his passengers, 19-year-old Dominic Reyes and a 17-year-old who has not been identified by police.

Cary was a senior at Delsea Regional High School, and Reyes graduated in 2024.

Fennal said her aunt remains in critical condition with a severe brain injury, while her three children, who range in age from 2 to 13, struggle from various injuries.

"At times, they are in so much pain, they can't focus about much else than that alone," said Fennal, "and they're just worried about mom, which I think says a lot about their character and how loving and how close-knit their family is."

Fennal described her aunt as a wonderful mother and wife who homeschools her children.

Fennal said she'll continue to be at their bedside but prays this family of five can reunite soon.

"I hope all the kids have the speediest of all recoveries," said Fennal. "I hope she returns back to baseline. She comes home, and at some point, this will be a distant memory. That's all I could hope for. That's all any of us could hope for."

As the family tries to heal during this difficult time, Fennal said they're collecting donations from the community to help with medical bills and other expenses, such as a new vehicle, because the minivan was their only form of transportation.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.