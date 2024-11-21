South Jersey salon owner in dispute with township over statues, one which honors a cancer patient

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey hair stylist, who's also the founder of a national cancer charity, is in a dispute with township officials over statues he has on his property.

Martino Cartier is a well-known figure for his flamboyance, his fundraising, and his fire to help cancer patients.

His passion and generosity have even earned him the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. But Cartier needed help from the Troubleshooters to keep some of his efforts from literally being brought down.

Cartier's 8-acre property in Sewell, Gloucester County, includes a zoo, sculpture garden, and hair salon. Every inch is designed by Cartier to help those impacted by cancer.

"Everything around here is supposed to be happy and make you feel good," he said.

Cartier runs the nonprofit, Wigs and Wishes, which provides free wigs to women like Ernestine Tillman.

"It actually feels like my hair," she said.

It grants wishes for children and provides a space for patients and their families to visit, hope, and heal with more than one angel.

"This is Mackenzie Rose," said Cartier.

"I think it adds to the property and it really helps people relax when they come in," said Tillman.

One statue in particular is dedicated to a young girl who lost her battle with cancer. Mackenzie was 7 years old when she died.

"She passed from cancer-related treatments," said Cartier.

Cartier put up a sculpture of her so she's never forgotten.

"Here it stands and as soon as it went up, the township said it has to come down," he said.

Washington Township says Cartier is in violation of numerous statues for failure to obtain the required zoning permits. The penalty is $1,000 per day per sculpture, plus possible jail time.

"The dreidel that's all the way back there, that's a violation," he explained. "This fountain, the umbrella fountain, the Mackenzie Rose fountain, the three crosses."

All those statutes are multiple violations that carry a hefty price tag.

"Nineteen, which is nearly $20,000 a day in fines," Cartier noted.

Cartier has now filed a federal lawsuit alleging "selective enforcement."

"There are fountains that size and larger throughout the township. Those residents are not being fined the way Martino is for the same ordinance," said Samuel Fineman, Cartier's attorney with Cohen Fineman.

The Troubleshooters reached out to the township and after a hearing this week, the township attorney sent us a statement, saying in part, "Cartier's application...related to the various structures on his property.. has been approved.. and as long as Cartier complies with the terms...the Township will not pursue the zoning violations."

"Really, thank you so much because if it wasn't for you calling all the time and defending the underdog, I don't know where we'd be today," he said. "The Mackenzie Rose statue is not coming down. The promise we made to the family gets to stand forever."

Cartier says he's also grateful to the community, cancer patients, as well as their families for their support, and for his attorneys who argued the ordinance doesn't apply to his property.

Now a formal resolution approving the property will be adopted on Monday, December 9.

In the meantime, Cartier says he is proceeding with his federal lawsuit.

Full Statement from Washington Township's Attorney:

"After the public hearing, and presentation of proofs by Mr. Cartier and his professionals, the amended site plan has been approved. As is the normal process with land use applications, a formal resolution will be adopted memorializing the approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting which is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2024.

Provided, Mr. Cartier complies with the terms and conditions of the Resolution Approving Amended Site Plan, to be adopted on December 9, 2024, the Township will not pursue the zoning violations."