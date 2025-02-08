24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

South Jersey students go head-to-head in 'Noodlemania' trivia contest

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 10:37PM
South Jersey students go head-to-head in 'Noodlemania' trivia contest
4th-graders need a knack for using their noggin at the annual 'Noodlemania' trivia competition held at Northfield Elementary School.

NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 4th-graders need a knack for using their noggin at the annual 'Noodlemania' trivia competition in South Jersey.

The event at Northfield Elementary School started to bridge a gap in competitive activities for the 4th-grade age group.

It has since grown into a loud and proud showcase of school spirit across the 10 schools that participated.

The 1st-place team was 'The Know-It-All Noble Noodles' from Linwood.

Watch the video above to see what all the excitement was about.

RELATED: NJ school competes with Kansas schools in 'Souper Bowl' fundraiser

Eagles fans at Johnson Elementary School collected more than 3,000 canned goods in a 'Souper Bowl' face-off with two schools from Kansas.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW