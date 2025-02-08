South Jersey students go head-to-head in 'Noodlemania' trivia contest

NORTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 4th-graders need a knack for using their noggin at the annual 'Noodlemania' trivia competition in South Jersey.

The event at Northfield Elementary School started to bridge a gap in competitive activities for the 4th-grade age group.

It has since grown into a loud and proud showcase of school spirit across the 10 schools that participated.

The 1st-place team was 'The Know-It-All Noble Noodles' from Linwood.

Watch the video above to see what all the excitement was about.

