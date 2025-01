South Philadelphia cleaner that keeps Eagles looking fresh on game day is ready for Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Linn Cleaners in South Philadelphia has been keeping the Eagles looking fresh on game day for decades.

And this week is no different, as they spent the morning cleaning Sunday night's win off the team's jerseys before they're sent down to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

Christie Ileto has their story.