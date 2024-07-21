WATCH LIVE

Officer injured after car crashes into police cruiser in South Philadelphia

Police say a car crashed into the officer's cruiser and ended up flipping on its roof.

Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:36AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in South Philadelphia when someone crashed into his cruiser while he was investigating another crash.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 3rd Street and Packer Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two people in that car had head injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The officer was also hospitalized for observation.

The crash is under investigation.

