South Philadelphia street changes direction after several accidents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia street is changing directions after several accidents at one intersection.

Neighbors on the 600 block of LeCount Street say there have been four accidents in the past two weeks at the intersection of South Street.

Drivers trying to make a right onto the small neighborhood block collide with bikers, scooters, or walkers.

The latest accident, which happened on Tuesday, was caught on surveillance video.

A pregnant nurse was riding her scooter home from work down South Street when she was hit by a car trying to turn right on LeCount.

The woman told Action News she has a broken wrist, but is otherwise ok.

"It is traumatizing, it sucks," said Ashley Lepera, an ICU nurse who lives on the corner. She says she keeps running outside to help those who have been hit by cars in front of her home.

"I'm used to coding people, I'm used to stabilizing people, but this is my home," she said.

She hopes her home is safer now; the city has changed the direction of the 600 block of LeCount so that drivers can no longer turn right. It is now a one-way street going northbound.

"The speed that vehicles were turning right onto LeCount off of South Street in order to avoid that light was way in excess of what is reasonable to give time for cyclists or motorists to react," said Ee Durbin from Philly Bike Action.

The advocacy group got involved this week by putting up signs and cones to try to slow drivers coming off the South Street bridge and began contacting the city about the problem to help neighbors.

"In everything that we do, it's always looking at the safety aspect," Streets Department Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi.

The city says that after a traffic calming study, it agreed to a six-month trial period to change the direction of the road.

"They can voice their opinions during the six-month period, and we can potentially look at other options, or it could potentially revert back," Del Rossi said of neighbors.

Neighbors and advocates hope it sticks. They believe the change will be better for everyone.

"To keep everyone safer. No matter what mode of transportation you're on," said Durbin.