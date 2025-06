Argument leads to woman fatally stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Argument leads to woman fatally stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Argument leads to woman fatally stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Argument leads to woman fatally stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Argument leads to woman fatally stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responded to a deadly stabbing that they believe stemmed from an argument.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Yewdall Street.

That's where they found a 56-year-old woman, who had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

She died at the scene.

A man was taken into custody as a possible suspect in the case.