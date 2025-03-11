2 more arrested after Louisiana college student dies in alleged fraternity criminal hazing incident

Kyle Thurman and Isaiah Smith have also been arrested after Caleb Wilson died in an alleged Omega Psi Phi hazing incident in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Southern University and A &M College student in an alleged hazing incident, police said Tuesday.

Caleb McCray, 23, turned himself in last week, and has been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter.

Baton Rouge police said Tuesday Kyle Thurman, 25, and Isaiah Smith, 28, have also been arrested for their involvement in the hazing death of Caleb Wilson, 20.

Thurman was arrested in Port Allen, Louisiana Monday and has been charged with criminal hazing.

Smith turned himself in Tuesday, and has also been charged with criminal hazing.

Wilson, a junior at the college in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died shortly after midnight on Feb. 27 following an off-campus incident, school and city officials said. He was brought to a local hospital unresponsive by a group of males, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The group dropped Wilson off at the emergency room and reported that he collapsed while playing basketball at a city park, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said during a press briefing Friday. But upon investigation, officers learned that the incident actually occurred at a warehouse in Baton Rouge while he was pledging to a fraternity, he said.

"Caleb Wilson died as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity," Morse said.

At no point did anyone involved in the incident call 911, he said.

Additional suspects and arrests are possible. Police did not share how many people were at the warehouse. Investigators are still working to determine an exact timeline of what happened, Morse said.

Officers have interviewed over a dozen people and executed multiple search warrants so far as part of the investigation, he said.

Southern University, a historically Black college and university, said it is cooperating with the criminal investigation. The school is also conducting an internal investigation into what led to Wilson's death following reports of "unsanctioned off-campus activities" and will "take appropriate action" once completed.

"Hazing is a violation of the University's rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University," the school said.

The university said Wednesday it has begun its student judiciary process for any alleged breaches of school policy amid its hazing investigation.

It has also indefinitely banned membership intake for all student organizations in the wake of Wilson's death.

Ricky Lewis, the highest-ranking national official in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, previously said in a statement that they are "actively working to gather accurate information" amid the investigation by local authorities and "we fully support their efforts to seek the truth."

The cause of Wilson's death has not yet been determined while awaiting the results of the additional forensic testing that was ordered by the pathologist, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

Wilson was majoring in mechanical engineering, the school said. He was also a member of the Southern University "Human Jukebox" Marching Band, which remembered him as a "talented trumpet player, a dedicated student and a bright soul."