Apparent road rage shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

After the crash, the people inside the vehicles argued with each other.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating what is believed to be a road rage shooting that left one person dead in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials tell Action News it started with a crash at 62nd Street and Grays Avenue at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

"It appears parties from both vehicles had guns, at some point one of those people began firing at the others," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Three people were shot, one of them died.

One person is in custody for questioning.