SpaceX says mysterious objects found in North Carolina mountains are part of spacecraft

Haywood County, North Carolina has a mystery on its hands. Two strange objects appear to have fallen from the sky.

CANTON, N.C. -- Two mysterious objects found 40 miles apart in the North Carolina mountains have been identified as parts from a SpaceX aircraft.

According to ABC affiliate WLOS, a statement from NASA Public Affairs confirmed what many had wondered for weeks.

Both objects were found near the end of May. They're black with what appeared to be carbon fiber weaving and burnt titanium.

Justin Clontz, a grounds maintenance worker at The Glamping Collective, found the first object. It was approximately 3 feet high and too heavy to carry. Clontz had to get a lawn mower to tow it off the trail.

Mike Wooten found the second object in his yard. He said he heard a thump on the roof of his house and noticed the object in his yard when he went outside to investigate.

NASA officials advised anyone who finds a piece of space debris to not handle or retrieve it. Instead, people are asked to contact the SpaceX Debris Hotline at 1-866-623-0234.