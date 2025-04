Speed believed to be factor in fatal Bristol Township crash in Bucks County

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash in Bristol Township early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Newportville Road, near Ritter Road.

Police say the driver of a small pickup truck lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was trapped for a time before being extracted. The driver has since died.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.