Speed factor in crash that injured 2 injured in Newport, Del.: police

Several firefighters were at the scene, taking the vehicle apart to rescue the driver and passenger.

Several firefighters were at the scene, taking the vehicle apart to rescue the driver and passenger.

Several firefighters were at the scene, taking the vehicle apart to rescue the driver and passenger.

Several firefighters were at the scene, taking the vehicle apart to rescue the driver and passenger.

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a crash in Newport, Delaware.

It happened in the 200 block of West Justis Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Several firefighters were at the scene, taking the vehicle apart to rescue the driver and passenger.

Action News has been told the passenger had serious injuries and the driver was critically hurt.

Police did say speed was a factor but haven't given any other information about this crash.