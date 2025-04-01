'All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey' is a big hit with families

Families can keep score in a scavenger hunt for big league memorabilia at the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Families can keep score in a scavenger hunt for big league memorabilia at the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Families can keep score in a scavenger hunt for big league memorabilia at the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey.

Families can keep score in a scavenger hunt for big league memorabilia at the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Families can keep score in a scavenger hunt for big league memorabilia at the 'All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey.'

The museum was founded over 50 years ago by local athletes in Bridgeton. What started as one room has grown into a multi-layered facility full of autographed items, authentic clothing, and all types of trophies.

The museum primarily focuses on athletes who were born, bred, or made history in the South Jersey and Philadelphia region.

They also have a hall of fame in which they induct local legends several times per year.

The museum is located at the corner of Babe Ruth St. and Burt St. (now Richie Kates, Sr. Way) in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

They are open on Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 10:00AM-3:00PM or by appointment. Admission is free.

For more information about the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey, visit their website.

RELATED: World War II stories come to life at Millville Army Air Field Museum