Demolition and debris cleanup to begin after massive SPS fire in Abington Township, Pa.

The EPA says, so far, it has not detected harmful levels of contaminants in the air or the water.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews are still responding to the massive fire that broke out four days ago at SPS Technologies in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

The fire department will get access inside the building Friday to put out hotspots that are still burning.

The company says it has hired an outside firm to help with cleanup. They will be starting remediation work at the area schools before moving onto homes.

Police in Jenkintown will also canvas neighborhoods to identify any debris that may have fallen onto people's property.

If you find any debris, authorities say do not touch it and to call 911 instead.

