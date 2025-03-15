SPS Technologies lays off 250 workers following massive blaze; leaders ask Warren Buffet for help

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- SPS Technologies has been a staple in Glenside, Pennsylvania, for more than a century.

But after the massive fire last month, management said they must cut their workforce in half.

Montgomery County leaders said about 250 workers were notified about layoffs Friday morning.

One employee, who wants to remain anonymous, said he received a "notice of termination of employment" via email.

READ MORE: Newly released bodycam video shows response to massive SPS fire in Glenside, Pa.

Newly released bodycam footage from first responders shows officers and firefighters arriving to the scene of the fire at SPS Technologies in Glenside

"I was kind of expecting it...I loved that job. I saw a future there," the worker told Action News.

Precision Castparts Corporation, which owns SPS, is a subsidiary of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

It issued a statement saying in part, "After intense analysis of what areas of the location were severely impacted, SPS Technologies has a clearer picture of our personnel needs. Regretfully, we will have to make employment adjustments to align with those product lines and volumes the Company can still support."

RELATED: Firefighters who battled SPS Technologies blaze talk about fighting the inferno

Employees will be paid until May 18 and receive benefits until the end of the month.

"People are just immediately trying to figure out how they're going to make ends meet. It is not an easy time for anyone," said Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija. "It's devastating for people who worked here, in many cases, for decades. The work they do is work that is essential for the country, the aerospace industry."

Makhija said they're assessing this location and others to rebuild the factory.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed following massive fire at SPS Technologies in Montgomery County

In a letter to Warren Buffet, Makhija made a critical plea. He urged Buffet to use part of the $334 billion in cash reserves to support those affected.

"There is a place to invest their money," said Makhija. "There is a worthy place, and it is right here and the workers of SPS and their own company. It's right here in Montgomery County."

Makhija hopes to hear back from Buffet directly.

In the meantime, the county will host a job fair for those impacted in April.

SPS Technologies will also have a career fair for employees next week.