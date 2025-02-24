SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

SS United States met with rough seas, high winds as it voyages to its new home

MOBILE, Alabama (WPVI) -- The SS United States is still on the move.

We are continuing to track the massive ship as it makes its voyage to Mobile, Alabama.

The historic vessel left the Delaware River in South Philadelphia last week, where it had been docked for nearly 30 years.

We're getting our first video of the impressive tug mission underway at sea, where it is attached by a steel rope a third of a mile long.

However, the captain of the tug boat says there had been some trouble this weekend when the ship was hit with 45mph winds and 14-ft high waves.

The troubled waters caused the ocean liner to turn sideways off the coast of Virginia Beach.

They got it righted and it's been smooth sailing since.

It's expected to reach the Florida coast by tonight.

Weather permitting, the ship could make its way from Cape Canaveral to Key West by Wednesday.

It will eventually be sunk near Destin-Fort Walton Beach, and turned into an artificial reef.

Crews in Alabama will have to prep the ship before it can be sunk in Florida.

The mission is set to be completed by 2026.