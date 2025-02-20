Where is SS United States now: Historic ocean liner makes it to Atlantic Ocean on way to gulf coast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The SS United States is now in the Atlantic Ocean as of Thursday morning, just off the Delaware coastline, as the historic ocean liner continues her final journey.

People gathered along the Delaware River on Wednesday to bid farewell to the piece of Philadelphia history.

The SS United States had been docked at the port in South Philadelphia for nearly 30 years.

In fall 2024, Florida's Okaloosa County bought the ship after approving a $10.1 million plan to relocate the ocean liner, sink it and build a $1 million seaside museum chronicling its history.

Now, after several delays, the ship is headed to the gulf coast, where Florida officials plan to turn it into the world's largest artificial reef.

Before going to Florida, it will travel to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepped to be sunk off Florida's panhandle.

The journey along the eastern seaboard is expected to take roughly two weeks.

You can track the ship's journey on the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

The ship's final home will be under about 180 feet (55 meters) of water 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Okaloosa County hopes the ship will become a destination for scuba divers and attract fish and other wildlife as a reef. It won't be the only shipwreck habitat they have.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage from New York to France in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph).

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary's time by 10 hours. To this day, the SS United States -- which is nearly as large as the Chrysler Building -- holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It was originally designed to transport troops and was then reimagined into an ocean liner with passengers who included four U.S. presidents and celebrities.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.