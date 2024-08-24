St. Mark's High School students are led by Delaware track coach of the year

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As student athletes lace up their cleats for their next season, this Delaware team will be led by the track coach of the year in their state.

St. Mark's High School's very own Mike DiGennaro was awarded the title amongst coaches in Delaware after a very successful season.

The High School Boys Track & Field State Coach of the Year award was granted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

DiGennaro will be entering his 20th season with the school.

