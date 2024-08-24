WATCH LIVE

St. Mark's High School students are led by Delaware track coach of the year

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 9:43PM
These student athletes at St. Mark's High School will be running for the Delaware track coach of the year.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As student athletes lace up their cleats for their next season, this Delaware team will be led by the track coach of the year in their state.

St. Mark's High School's very own Mike DiGennaro was awarded the title amongst coaches in Delaware after a very successful season.

The High School Boys Track & Field State Coach of the Year award was granted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

DiGennaro will be entering his 20th season with the school.

Report a correction or typo
