St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations in Philadelphia

CENTER CITY (WPVI) - - Lots of folks are celebrating Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of the land with their best green, orange and white attire. Needless to say, the bars are packed and the music has been loud.

"We are celebrating St Patrick's Day we did a little bit of a bar crawl," said Mackenzie Keegan, of Center City.

Inside Con Murphy's Irish Pub in center city the bar was packed with people downing a Guinness or two.

"It's a pretty good atmosphere I can't complain," said Tucker Johnson, of East Falls.

Many say the atmosphere has been friendly.

"I met a few new people which was fun too who live in the area too," said Kimberly Baj, of Francisville.

For many the day is a celebration of their Irish heritage.

"It means remembering where your families are from and your ancestors celebrating with other people who are also from Ireland that's what it means to me," said Joe Martin, of Glenside, Pa.

Over at The Plough and The Stars in Old City people came out in droves to spend time with friends and family.

"Everyone wants to be Irish on St. Patrick's just a great day to go out with friends and have corned beef and cabbage," said Jim Kenville, of Cinnaminson, NJ.

Some were visiting from Ireland or have since moved here, enjoying how festive Philadelphia is for the holiday.

"If you're in Ireland Patrick's day is probably not as it's a holiday whereas when you come abroad and you meet the ex-pats and people who are one or two generations into being Irish I think it means more to them," said Aidan O'Sullivan, of Dublin, Ireland.

"It's bringing you back to your culture enjoying your origin your family your home reminds you of memories from your younger years," said Pauric Shields, of Audubon NJ.

While most people are wearing their St. Patrick's Day green, some say it doubles as Eagles green. "I'm still celebrating the Eagles parade so it's still just kind of lingering over as you can see it has the pretzels the birds," said Liam Parker, of Manayunk.