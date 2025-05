2 men critical after stabbing in Kensington, man in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are fighting for their lives after a stabbing in Kensington.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue just after midnight.

Both men were taken to the hospital in a private car.

They are listed in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for the stabbing.

Police say he has also been treated for injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.