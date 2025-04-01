Stadium Food Workers' Union reaches tentative deal with Aramark just in time for baseball season

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 3:40PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Stadium Food Workers' Union says it has reached a deal with Aramark, just in time for the Phillies baseball season.

It comes after more than a year of negotiations, and a series of strikes last year at Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center.

Unite Here Local 274 says the proposed six-year contract will give non-tipped workers a minimum of $20 an hour.

That rises to $24 an hour by 2029.

The deal also allows hundreds of workers to qualify for health care.

Members will begin voting on the contract on Wednesday.

