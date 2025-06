Start of new construction causes weekday closures of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights

Starting Monday, a section of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights will be closed during the day for the next few months due to road work.

Starting Monday, a section of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights will be closed during the day for the next few months due to road work.

Starting Monday, a section of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights will be closed during the day for the next few months due to road work.

Starting Monday, a section of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights will be closed during the day for the next few months due to road work.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, a section of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights will be closed during the day for the next few months due to road work.

The road will be closed between Baltimore Pike and Fairview Avenue from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on weekdays as the Upper Darby School District does construction in the area.

The closures are scheduled to run from June 2 through September 2.

A second phase of closures will begin after that.