'State of Schools' address highlights progress, challenges in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In front of an audience of supporters at School of the Future in Philadelphia's Parkside section, Superintendent Tony Watlington gave his second annual State of Schools address.

The update is a glimpse inside classrooms across the School District of Philadelphia, including both their wins and their struggles.

"We've got a lot of work to do but our children are well on their way," Watlington said to the crowd.

Before Superintendent Watlington addressed the audience, he sat down with Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas to go in-depth on the district's biggest issues, starting with test scores.

New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show that while the district's 4th-grade math scores progressed, 4th and 8th-grade math and reading scores are still below state and national averages. However, there has been progress in other tests.

"We've had improvements in the 3rd-8th grade test scores for reading and math," said Watlington.

One academic subject, though, remains a concern.

"Algebra is our biggest Achilles heel in this school district," said Watlington.

The district has developed a plan to address it while also addressing another concern: teacher recruitment and retention.

"The number of people choosing to go to public or private schools to become a teacher is down by 50% across the nation. It's down by 71% in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. That's a huge challenge," said Watlington.

Some wins for the district include increasing the four-year graduation rate, decreasing the dropout rate, and increasing enrollment for the first time in a decade. The progress comes as the district received $232 million in additional funding from the state government.

"It gives us a lot of ammunition to argue the case that investments work," said Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes (D Philadelphia/Montgomery County).

One new pressing issue for the district involves immigration concerns. ICE is now authorized to make arrests at schools.

"We've provided multiple training with superintendent present for our school leaders," said Watlington.

School leaders have now been trained to reach out to attorneys for the school district in the event that ICE agents come to schools.

"We are keenly focused on creating and maintaining safe and welcoming schools in the school district of Philadelphia," Watlington said.

As Watlington outlined other areas of concern like aging buildings, he and other local leaders also pointed out other points of positive growth hoping to uplift by celebrating progress.

"Our students need to hear from us and know that we are proud of the progress they have made," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.