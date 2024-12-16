Family seeks justice for man gunned down near his home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is gunned down outside his home, forcing his family to flee the state. Now his parents are asking for your help in finding his killer.

Janice and Stephen Huger Sr. both get smiles on their faces when asked about their son Stephen Jr.

"You could never figure him out because he kept you on your toes. He definitely kept you on your toes," says Janice.

In April of 2021, Stephen Jr. moved back to Philadelphia from Johnstown, outside of Pittsburgh, to care for his parents.

"So he, you know, was just making sure that we take our medicine, make sure we ate. You know he would walk the dog for us," Janice says.

Late Wednesday night on June 9th, 2021, Janice says she heard Stephen Jr. come in the house.

"I heard him come in the door. Stephen Junior came in and went in the room, and then his phone rang, and then he went back outside. And that was it."

Police say the 30-year-old left his house along the 5200 block of Knox Street and west around the corner to the 100 block of West Hansberry Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

At 12:35 a.m. the next morning, police were called for reports of a "person with a gun".

When they arrived, they found Stephen Jr. suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after Stephen Jr.'s death his parents moved out of state.

"Every time I go to the market, I know my son was murdered at the corner. I couldn't go anywhere and not see that," Janice says.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.