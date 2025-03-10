Spielberg shooting new film across several South Jersey towns

TUCKAHOE, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's all the buzz in Tuckahoe and Woodbine, New Jersey: Steven Spielberg is shooting his next big movie in the small town.

State troopers blocked off roads that led to the filming site on Monday. It was taking place in a rural area with train tracks.

"It's right around the corner from my house, so I've been driving past it," said Megan Dickenson of Tukahoe.

Streets throughout Woodbine and Tukahoe were shut down on Monday as production crews worked near those train tracks, where they were rumored to be shooting a stunt scene involving a big blue screen that could be seen from a distance. The production drew both locals and people from out of town.

"I was hoping to see Steven Spielberg, but you know, can't get close enough to the scene," said Dan Robinson of Cape May, who flew his drone over the area on Saturday, getting a view of all the production vehicles in place.

Stars rumored to be in the Spielberg movie include Emily Blunt and Philadelphia's own Colman Domingo.

"We've been watching everybody set up all week long. We live right around the corner," said Rosemary Bonner of Tukahoe.

Heather Sudol was hoping to be an extra in the film, which had a casting call earlier this month. She didn't make the cut, but she has been visiting the area near the production, hoping to catch a glimpse of her favorite filmmaker

"Having Spielberg in my town is insane," said Sudol, who got a video of what she thinks are stunt cars for the movie.

Details of the film, including its name, aren't being revealed, however, the mayor of Woodbine got some insight into the top-secret project.

"They tell me the movie is primarily about UFOs and some railroad scenes and car chases," said Mayor William Pikolycky.

He says filming has been happening since January across several South Jersey towns in the area, including Woodbine, Tukahoe, Buena Vista, Milmay (Atlantic County) and Upper Township. The production interjects business at what would otherwise be a slow time for the towns, which are usually busy during beach season.

"There's about 150 people associated with this production, and they've all been renting rooms," said Pikolycky.

The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission says that many productions are choosing New Jersey for its versatile scenery.

"We have 38 projects already lined up for the first or second quarter of this year," said New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Executive Director Jon Crowley.

With the Spielberg film slated for summer 2026, the anticipation keeps growing, and so does the hope for a Spielberg sighting in the small town.

"Come in and have lunch," said Diane Caine as she sat inside a café. "I'll buy him lunch!"