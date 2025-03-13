Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.

Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.

Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.

Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.

Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.

BUENA VISTA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Legendary director Steven Spielberg's latest project has brought him to our neck of the woods in South Jersey.

The Action Cam stopped by the production Thursday in Buena Vista Township, where we caught a glimpse of Spielberg on set.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg shooting new film across several South Jersey towns

We also spotted actress Emily Blunt, who was rumored to be in the movie.

Filming crews have temporarily closed off roads in the area.

Details of the film, including the name, are not being revealed just yet.

It's set for release in the summer of 2026.