Stormy weather across East Coast causes travel trouble at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hurricane Debby, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, along with weekend storms along the East Coast are resulting in major travel troubles.

Nearly 100 flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

More than 150 were delayed, authorities say.

Things seemed to be improving compared to Sunday, which saw over 500 cancellations and delays.

Some people spoke with Action News after being stuck in the airport since this weekend. They say they're frustrated with airlines and are getting little to no answers from them.

"Started at a Harrisburg airport yesterday, got canceled, delayed, drove down to Philly, and again - delayed, delayed. So I'm just trying to get my luggage and drive home," one passenger said.

Experts advise anyone flying this week should check in with their airline before leaving for the airport.