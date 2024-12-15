1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting inside bar in Strawberry Mansion

At least two guns were recovered from the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a bar in Strawberry Mansion.
Police were called to Henny's Sports Bar on the 2700 block of North 29th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man dead, who had been shot in the chest, inside the bar.
Two other victims were taken to the hospital - one with a chest wound, and the other shot multiple times.
We're told police are questioning a security guard and several witnesses.
At least two guns were recovered from the scene.