At least two guns were recovered from the scene.

1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting inside bar in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a bar in Strawberry Mansion.

Police were called to Henny's Sports Bar on the 2700 block of North 29th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead, who had been shot in the chest, inside the bar.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital - one with a chest wound, and the other shot multiple times.

We're told police are questioning a security guard and several witnesses.

At least two guns were recovered from the scene.