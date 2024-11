Police say the man was shot once in the neck and in the thigh.

Man critical after being shot in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot twice.

Once in the neck and in the thigh.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of F Street in Kensington around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found at least 15 shell casings at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.