Strike deadline looms at Community College of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Community College of Philadelphia is running out of time to reach an agreement on a new contract with its staff.

The college's 1,200 employees are threatening to walk off the job first thing Wednesday if there's not a new deal.

The American Federation of Teachers Local 2026 and the college were at the bargaining table Tuesday, preparing for a long night of discussions.

"I'm kind of worried that I might not finish this semester, and I need this semester to graduate," says student Jamira Fitchett.

After nearly 15 months of negotiations, there are sticking points between the academic institution and the faculty and staff.

"We're still stuck in wage benefits and transportation benefits for students," says Shannon Rooney of Community College of Philadelphia.

CCP is offering salary increases throughout three years of 5%, 4% and 4%. That will bump base hourly wages for staffers from $20 to $21 then $22 per hour.

"The across the board raises on the table are not enough right now," said Junior Brainard, co-president of the Faculty and Staff Federation of CCP.

AFT Local 2026 is also asking for free SEPTA passes for students and faculty. CCP says it would cost $2.2 million for free student transportation annually.

"That amount is just outside what the college could bear financially," said Rooney.

Students have seen the informational pickets and wonder what a strike may mean for their education.

"It would kind of set me back a lot because I would had to make up those classes I don't already take," says Aliyah Washington of Mt. Airy. "So I'm kind of hoping we don't go on strike and I can complete my five weeks I have left."

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has been called in, requested by CCP, to facilitate an independent fact-finding panel. It is reviewing negotiations and breaking down any barriers or roadblocks to solutions.

Both CCP and the AFT Local 2026 are preparing for a long night

"We expect this to be going until we get a deal," says Rooney.

"There is some hope, I would say," says Rainah Chambliss, co-president of the Faculty and Staff Federation of CCP.

Even if a deal is not reached by 7 a.m. Wednesday, CCP will keep its doors open. Depending on how many, if any, staff arrive for work, by 11 a.m. the institution will notify students if they have to press pause on classes.