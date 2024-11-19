Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University

After they learn how to build their own vehicle, students at Rowan University's College of Engineering can test drive and compete with it.

After they learn how to build their own vehicle, students at Rowan University's College of Engineering can test drive and compete with it.

After they learn how to build their own vehicle, students at Rowan University's College of Engineering can test drive and compete with it.

After they learn how to build their own vehicle, students at Rowan University's College of Engineering can test drive and compete with it.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) at Rowan University's College of Engineering gives students a hands-on opportunity to build and compete with off-road vehicles.

As juniors, students design the car and begin the building process. Then, they perfect it as seniors. At the South Jersey Technology Park, they can test drive it on an off-road course.

Students also get the chance to travel with the car and compete against other clubs.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website and Facebook page.

RELATED: Sisters, University of Delaware students, team up to help resident live independently